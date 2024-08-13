Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of S&P Global (LSE:0KYY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of S&P Global (LSE:0KYY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is 545.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 404.01 GBX to a high of 598.51 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of 483.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 13,564MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,918 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KYY is 0.56%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 302,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,871K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYY by 12.55% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,033K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,096K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYY by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,006K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYY by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,361K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,277K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYY by 47.37% over the last quarter.

