Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Southern Copper (SCCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is $101.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.46 to a high of $132.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $132.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 11,025MM, a decrease of 7.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCO is 0.21%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 83,161K shares. The put/call ratio of SCCO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,729K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,669K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 1.64% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,776K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares , representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,965K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,560K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,282K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 9.77% over the last quarter.

