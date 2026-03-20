Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.61% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $67.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from its latest reported closing price of $65.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is 790MM, an increase of 26.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 19.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.28%, an increase of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.32% to 69,431K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,560K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares , representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 2,076K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 33.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,883K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 26.16% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 1,866K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 39.99% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,845K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 56.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 160.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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