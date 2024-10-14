Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Shoals Technologies Group (NasdaqGM:SHLS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.85% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group is $9.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 69.85% from its latest reported closing price of $5.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group is 727MM, an increase of 59.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.15%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 219,115K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,441K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,980K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Joho Capital holds 9,643K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares , representing an increase of 33.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,891K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,080K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 40.36% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 6,928K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 28.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,421K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares , representing an increase of 53.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

