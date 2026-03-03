Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne (S) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.71% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $21.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 61.71% from its latest reported closing price of $13.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is 1,703MM, an increase of 78.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 29.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.49%, an increase of 27.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 269,378K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 13,147K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,522K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 8,552K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,212K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing an increase of 48.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 68.22% over the last quarter.

CAPROCK Group holds 7,749K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 95.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 1,519.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.