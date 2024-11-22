Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ON Semiconductor (ON) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.01% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $87.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.01% from its latest reported closing price of $68.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 8,754MM, an increase of 18.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.30%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 501,453K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 41,874K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 18,169K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,280K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,612K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,456K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,213K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares , representing an increase of 37.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 89.37% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,335K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,543K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 65.49% over the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

