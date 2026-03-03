Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SailPoint (SAIL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SailPoint (NasdaqGS:SAIL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.17% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SailPoint is $26.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $33.28. The average price target represents an increase of 88.17% from its latest reported closing price of $14.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SailPoint is 1,091MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in SailPoint. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 30.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.70%, an increase of 35.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 571,269K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 479,843K shares representing 85.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,601K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,000K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,320K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares , representing an increase of 19.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 11.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,914K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 83.87% over the last quarter.

