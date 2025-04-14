Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SailPoint (SAIL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SailPoint (NasdaqGS:SAIL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.42% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for SailPoint is $27.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.42% from its latest reported closing price of $17.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Capital holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityT M platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world's most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers' dynamic business needs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.