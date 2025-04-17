Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 651.78% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $20.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 651.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 329.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.08%, an increase of 36.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 182,469K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 16.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 8,949K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,251K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 8,068K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 55.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 7,377K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 30.86% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,782K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

