Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (RJF.PRB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RJF.PRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RJF.PRB is 0.47%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IOBAX - ICON FLEXIBLE BOND FUND Investor Class holds 110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing a decrease of 25.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF.PRB by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IOEZX - ICON EQUITY INCOME FUND Institutional Class holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

