Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Polaris (PII) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Polaris (NYSE:PII) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Polaris is $69.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of $53.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 9,828MM, an increase of 35.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an decrease of 193 owner(s) or 25.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.07%, an increase of 31.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 58,695K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,476K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,200K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 79.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,930K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 62.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 191.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,882K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing an increase of 54.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 146.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,785K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing an increase of 18.73%.

