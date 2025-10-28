Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of PG&E (PCG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.42% Upside

As of October 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $21.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $16.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is 24,556MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,646 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.42%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 2,509,629K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 122,551K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,549K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 19.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,801K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,487K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 26.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,381K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,951K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58,080K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,404K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 57,786K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,515K shares , representing a decrease of 113.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 66.00% over the last quarter.

