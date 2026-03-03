Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (NasdaqGS:PANW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.67% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is $215.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.67% from its latest reported closing price of $150.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 11,467MM, an increase of 15.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.36, a decrease of 23.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an decrease of 673 owner(s) or 19.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.39%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 570,032K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 19,375K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,459K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,989K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 51.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,503K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,750K shares , representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 30.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,837K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,684K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

