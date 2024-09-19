Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of OUTFRONT Media (OUT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $17.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OUTFRONT Media is 2,083MM, an increase of 13.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.27%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 173,784K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,440K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,845K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,798K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 93.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,724K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 20.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,495K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

