Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ONE Gas (OGS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $92.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of $84.96 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,466MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an decrease of 276 owner(s) or 39.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.04%, an increase of 76.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.91% to 58,922K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,590K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 3,503K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,816K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,776K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,701K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,491K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 7.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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