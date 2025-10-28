Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of OGE Energy (OGE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.08% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $46.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.84 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from its latest reported closing price of $45.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is 3,495MM, an increase of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,035 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.21%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 193,461K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,557K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,552K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 8.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,474K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,248K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,402K shares , representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 2.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,829K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,539K shares , representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 5,635K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 17.45% over the last quarter.

