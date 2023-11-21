Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (ZIP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of ZipRecruiter Inc - (NYSE:ZIP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 12.80.

The projected annual revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc - is 944MM, an increase of 31.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.43%, a decrease of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.85% to 64,945K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 7,775K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,777K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,593K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,814K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,614K shares, representing a decrease of 99.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2,524K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 60.62% over the last quarter.

ZipRecruiter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZipRecruiter® is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

