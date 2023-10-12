Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.81% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is 59.27. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.81% from its latest reported closing price of 43.01.

The projected annual revenue for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is 2,500MM, an increase of 7.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.50%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 230,223K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,491K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,313K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 255.75% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,895K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares, representing an increase of 47.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 84.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,320K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,148K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares, representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,536K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 4.37% over the last quarter.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

