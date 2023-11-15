Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Warner Music Group Corp - (WMG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Warner Music Group Corp - (NASDAQ:WMG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group Corp - is 35.48. The forecasts range from a low of 15.55 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of 33.03.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group Corp - is 6,801MM, an increase of 14.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group Corp -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 145,938K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,668K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,483K shares, representing an increase of 28.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 73.36% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 6,026K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,458K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,755K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,758K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,848K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Warner Music Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of more than 1.4 million musical compositions spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination.

