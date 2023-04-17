Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $48.33. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 80.55% from its latest reported closing price of $26.77.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 46.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 210K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 60K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 66K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 79.72% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 134.21% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 57K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 61.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 341.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 21.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.39%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.35% to 43,755K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Viridian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

