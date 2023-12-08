Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.89% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 91.91. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 121.89% from its latest reported closing price of 41.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 454MM, an increase of 10.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 83,464K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,405K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,196K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,160K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares, representing a decrease of 14.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,577K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares, representing a decrease of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.