Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Texas Instruments (TXN) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 180.34. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of 195.53.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,965MM, an increase of 18.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.53%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 906,589K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,715K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,436K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,707K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,514K shares , representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 88.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,481K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,765K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 86.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,186K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

