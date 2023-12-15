Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE:TEL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 152.18. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of 143.34.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 17,300MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1736 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.34%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 361,021K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,033K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,252K shares, representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,858K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,973K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 11.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,764K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,577K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688K shares, representing a decrease of 24.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 25.62% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,184K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 11.46% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

