Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.39% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.39% from its latest reported closing price of 36.67.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is 778MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 160,893K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,329K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,138K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,472K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,286K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 5.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,648K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

