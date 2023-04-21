Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT is $13.39. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Healthcare REIT is $626MM, an increase of 17.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.59.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $11.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 24.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Mid Cap Index Portfolio holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 13.46% over the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 9.08% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 364K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 9.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.20%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 239,307K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

