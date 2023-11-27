Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (RSG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.59% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is 170.98. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from its latest reported closing price of 160.40.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 14,707MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.37%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 216,252K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 8,214K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 87.68% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 8,148K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,659K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,405K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,895K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

