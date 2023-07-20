Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Repligen (RGEN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repligen is 203.81. The forecasts range from a low of 158.57 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.38% from its latest reported closing price of 157.53.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 825MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.31%, a decrease of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 67,368K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,762K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,071K shares, representing a decrease of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 31.35% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,542K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing a decrease of 39.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 32.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,615K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 21.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,593K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Repligen Background Information

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

