Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is 49.28. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of 42.36.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,116MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.24%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 157,818K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 22,257K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,184K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,054K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing an increase of 44.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 72.84% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,890K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 95.06% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,699K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,497K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,501K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,531K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Qiagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Its sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

