Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Pool (POOL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is 373.42. The forecasts range from a low of 311.08 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of 391.53.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is 6,236MM, an increase of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.63.

Pool Declares $1.10 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

At the current share price of $391.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 47,273K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,845K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 30.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,158K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 938K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 901K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 900K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

