Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Physicians Realty Trust is $16.59. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.72% from its latest reported closing price of $14.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Physicians Realty Trust is $546MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

Physicians Realty Trust Declares $0.23 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 received the payment on April 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $14.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.37%, the lowest has been 4.45%, and the highest has been 7.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carderock Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 376K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,782K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing an increase of 55.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 100.42% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 204K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 17.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Physicians Realty Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 251,942K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

See all Physicians Realty Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.