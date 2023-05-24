Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (PECO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (NASDAQ:PECO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 37.87. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.58% from its latest reported closing price of 29.45.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 594MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison & Company Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 94,787K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,050K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,926K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 84.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,205K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,548K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 6.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,017K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

