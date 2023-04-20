Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is $30.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of $26.81.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is $959MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $26.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestmark Advisory Solutions holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sei Investments holds 97K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 45.48% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 86K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 14.35% over the last quarter.

URE - ProShares Ultra Real Estate holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 196K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 9.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.29%, an increase of 32.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 165,544K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

