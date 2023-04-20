Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is $30.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of $26.81.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is $959MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $26.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 130K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSRNX - Fidelity Real Estate Index Fund holds 449K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 375K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

AIGYX - Aberdeen Realty Income & Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 103.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 57.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.29%, an increase of 32.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 165,544K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

