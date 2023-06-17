Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Neogen (NEOG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 16, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogen is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of 20.77.

The projected annual revenue for Neogen is 863MM, an increase of 19.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.20%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 239,096K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 14,142K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares, representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,983K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 35.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,668K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,846K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,628K shares, representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 3.09% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 5,799K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Neogen Background Information

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

Key filings for this company:

