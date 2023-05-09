Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Moody's (MCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moody's is 335.44. The forecasts range from a low of 279.77 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of 305.94.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is 5,860MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

Moody's Declares $0.77 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $305.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.42%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 190,193K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,212K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,246K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 5,704K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 5,222K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 5,056K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 45.08% over the last quarter.

Moody`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

