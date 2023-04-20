Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Medical Properties Trust (MPW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 50.35% from its latest reported closing price of $8.48.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is $1,574MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.26.

Medical Properties Trust Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $8.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.40%, the lowest has been 4.42%, and the highest has been 15.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,093K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MRESX - Cromwell CenterSquare Real Estate Fund Investor Class Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 1.16% over the last quarter.

SUVAX - PGIM QMA LARGE-CAP VALUE FUND holds 133K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 2.52% over the last quarter.

MXREX - Great-West Real Estate Index Fund Investor Class holds 369K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 8.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPW is 0.25%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 536,968K shares. The put/call ratio of MPW is 2.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

