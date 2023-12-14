Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Mckesson (MCK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Mckesson (NYSE:MCK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mckesson is 509.32. The forecasts range from a low of 454.50 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of 460.80.

The projected annual revenue for Mckesson is 288,936MM, a decrease of 0.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.65.

Mckesson Declares $0.62 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $460.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.89%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 1.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mckesson. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.42%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 128,906K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,149K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares, representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,507K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 25.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,198K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,242K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 4.62% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 2,955K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

