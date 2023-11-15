Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (MTDR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.25% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is 77.05. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 32.25% from its latest reported closing price of 58.26.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,131MM, an increase of 25.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.68.

Matador Resources Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $58.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 34.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.34%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 129,951K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,352K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares, representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 47.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,527K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,435K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,228K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 3,155K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Matador Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

