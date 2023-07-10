Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Masimo (MASI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.86% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masimo is 199.34. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.86% from its latest reported closing price of 159.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masimo is 2,410MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masimo. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MASI is 0.29%, an increase of 36.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 48,484K shares. The put/call ratio of MASI is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Politan Capital Management holds 4,740K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,652K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing an increase of 42.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 104.61% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,501K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,492K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,468K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASI by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Masimo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masimo is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Masimo's mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.4 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,5 improve CCHD screening in newborns,6 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.7-10 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,11 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2020-21 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.12 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient's physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo's family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67™, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView™, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet™.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.