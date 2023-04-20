Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of LTC Properties (LTC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LTC Properties is $38.59. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $34.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LTC Properties is $134MM, a decrease of 22.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.82.

LTC Properties Declares $0.19 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.19 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $34.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.77%, the lowest has been 4.33%, and the highest has been 8.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Qube Research & Technologies holds 46K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 33.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 32K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LRRAX - QS Strategic Real Return Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fmr holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 45.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 6,585K shares representing 15.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,551K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 11.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in LTC Properties. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTC is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 32,645K shares. The put/call ratio of LTC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

LTC Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

See all LTC Properties regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.