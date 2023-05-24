Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is 25.73. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.67% from its latest reported closing price of 20.31.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 819MM, an increase of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $20.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.51%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 22.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.33%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 252,857K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,944K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,245K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,925K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,493K shares, representing a decrease of 62.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 43.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,759K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,709K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

