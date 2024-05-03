Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:KNSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.89% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.89% from its latest reported closing price of 19.38.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is 348MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 21.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.13%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.49% to 37,888K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,908K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 47.23% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,883K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,810K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,571K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 909K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

