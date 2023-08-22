Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karuna Therapeutics is 282.78. The forecasts range from a low of 194.93 to a high of $350.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.86% from its latest reported closing price of 174.71.

The projected annual revenue for Karuna Therapeutics is 23MM, an increase of 286.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karuna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRTX is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 44,627K shares. The put/call ratio of KRTX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,993K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,661K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 18.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,479K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 13.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,434K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 108.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,400K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing a decrease of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 85.99% over the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

