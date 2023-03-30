Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Invitation Homes (INVH) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Invitation Homes with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $35.47. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is $2,447MM, an increase of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.70.

Invitation Homes Declares $0.26 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $30.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 3.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 77,393K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,065K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 38,027K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,674K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,868K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,873K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,958K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,575K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 17.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.51%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 722,510K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

Invitation Homes Background Information

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

