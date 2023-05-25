Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of 21.43.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is 239MM, a decrease of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.17%, an increase of 67.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 42,337K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,007K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,604K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 42.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,960K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 4.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,650K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 4.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,559K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 6.18% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Background Information

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

Key filings for this company:

