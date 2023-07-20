Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Inotiv (NOTV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inotiv is 17.42. The forecasts range from a low of 7.32 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 154.38% from its latest reported closing price of 6.85.

The projected annual revenue for Inotiv is 656MM, an increase of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inotiv. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 18.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTV is 0.03%, a decrease of 72.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 9,539K shares. The put/call ratio of NOTV is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,503K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 773K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 46.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 58.67% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 754K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 9.85% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 478K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTV by 66.15% over the last quarter.

Inotiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.

