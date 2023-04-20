Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $28.43. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 33.05% from its latest reported closing price of $21.37.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is $2,185MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.49.

Healthpeak Properties Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $21.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 7.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CMEUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio U.S. Unconstrained Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Ossiam holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 3,201.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 1,746K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 38.38% over the last quarter.

Allstate Investment Management holds 258K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAK is 0.30%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 562,775K shares. The put/call ratio of PEAK is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

