Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - (HR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - (NYSE:HR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is $22.21. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $19.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - is $1,430MM, an increase of 53.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $19.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.26%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Colony Group holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 32.66% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Family Office holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 4,516K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares, representing a decrease of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 20.87% over the last quarter.

IFM Investors Pty holds 97K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 29.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 563 owner(s) or 205.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.41%, an increase of 41.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.95% to 462,127K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Healthcare Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

See all Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.