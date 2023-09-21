Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is 28.76. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of 24.13.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 247MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 102,498K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,089K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,903K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 51.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,686K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 0.25% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,147K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,729K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

