Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Factset Research Systems (FDS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Factset Research Systems is 450.87. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $546.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from its latest reported closing price of 402.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Factset Research Systems is 2,123MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.94.

Factset Research Systems Declares $0.98 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $402.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Factset Research Systems. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.25%, a decrease of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 41,181K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,679K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,761K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,589K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,250K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 1.86% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,200K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Factset Research Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

See all Factset Research Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.